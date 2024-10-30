WWE is heading to “The Mecca” in time for the holiday season.

As noted, WWE had Jalen Brunson break the news this past Monday evening that the company will be holding their annual tradition WWE Supershow live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on December 26.

In an update, the pre-sale code for the 12/26 WWE MSG show has surfaced. You can take part in the ticket pre-sale via Ticketmaster.com with the code: HOLIDAY.

The company has revealed the first talents advertised for the show. Among them are WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, “Main Event” Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, Dominik Mysterio, R-Truth and The Miz.