WWE has released an update on their plans to return to Saudi Arabia next month.

As noted, WWE Night Of Champions was announced for June 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during the WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event this past Saturday night.

On Monday morning, the company issued the following press release with more details on the upcoming Saudi PLE, as well as the “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown also set for Riyadh.