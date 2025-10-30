A new lawsuit involving WWE and several Ohio-based entities continues to develop after an alleged slip-and-fall incident at a live event earlier this year.

Last month, Pennsylvania resident William Ricks filed a complaint against WWE, The Columbus Sports Arena and Entertainment, Ohio State University, and UMR, Inc. in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division.

According to the filing, Ricks claims he suffered injuries after slipping in a puddle while attending the April 22, 2024 edition of Monday Night Raw in Columbus, Ohio.

The suit alleges that “he was walking in and around an aisle by sections 207/208 when he slipped and fell due to a hazardous condition that existed in the form of an unmarked puddle of a liquid or liquid-like substance that was not open and obvious.”

Ricks’ complaint states that all defendants except UMR, Inc., identified as an insurance company: “…owed the ticket-purchasing audience, of which Plaintiff was a member, a duty to maintain the Premises in a way that was free of any hazardous conditions.”

The filing further claims Ricks has suffered “permanent pain and suffering” from the incident, though it does not specify the exact nature of his injuries. The suit cites negligence, failure to warn, and vicarious liability against all defendants except UMR. It also notes that Ricks “may have had medical assistance with or received payments from Defendant UMR for care and treatment rendered due to injuries sustained in the aforementioned accident.”

In a recent development, both The Columbus Sports Arena and Entertainment and The Ohio State University filed responses on October 27, requesting that the case be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction. Their filing argued that Ohio State University is considered an “arm of the State” and therefore not subject to lawsuit due to sovereign immunity.

They wrote, “Here, neither the state nor OSU has waived its sovereign immunity, and therefore, the case should be dismissed, as the Ohio Court of Claims has exclusive jurisdiction over all claims alleged against OSU in Plaintiff’s complaint.”

WWE has yet to file an official response to the lawsuit.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding this legal situation continue to surface.