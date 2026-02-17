Another WWE star is headed to the sidelines.

During a commercial break on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Kofi Kingston addressed the live crowd with what he described as devastating news regarding his longtime partner, Xavier Woods.

According to Kingston, Woods has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury for the past three months.

After attempting to work through the issue, WWE medical staff have now “forced” him to take time off to allow the shoulder to properly heal.

That wasn’t the end of the segment.

Grayson Waller then chimed in by “reading a message” from Woods, which took aim at the Memphis crowd. In the supposed note, Woods insulted the audience and referred to them as ugly.

Classic heel heat.

Woods later reacted on social media with a simple but telling post, writing: “BRB.”

His most recent in-ring appearance came in a dark match held prior to the Royal Rumble late last month. On that night, Woods teamed with Kingston and Waller in a losing effort against Shinsuke Nakamura and The Motor City Machine Guns.

As for his last televised match, Woods joined Kingston in a four-way No. 1 contender’s bout for the World Tag Team Championships. Alpha Academy picked up the victory in that contest before ultimately falling short against The Usos.

There’s currently no timetable for Woods’ return, but it appears WWE is prioritizing a full recovery before bringing him back to action.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 2/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.