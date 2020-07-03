Update On Zicky Dice’s NWA Release, More Stars Reportedly Trying To Leave Company

We reported several days ago that current NWA Television champion Zicky Dice was requesting his release from the company following a series of disagreements backstage.

The Wrestling Observer reports that the NWA spoke with Dice about his lack of selling during matchups, and when they approached him he was not willing to be a team player. Now according to Fightful Select, the NWA has agreed to let him go but the business has yet to be finalized.

Fightful also states that there are several other members of the roster who are trying to get out of their current contracts but the NWA is delaying the process just like with Dice. No word on who the other talent is at this time.

