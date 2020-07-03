Update On Zicky Dice’s NWA Release, More Stars Reportedly Trying To Leave Company

We reported several days ago that current NWA Television champion Zicky Dice was requesting his release from the company following a series of disagreements backstage.
The Wrestling Observer reports that the NWA spoke with Dice about his lack of selling during matchups, and when they approached him he was not willing to be a team player. Now according to Fightful Select, the NWA has agreed to let him go but the business has yet to be finalized.
Fightful also states that there are several other members of the roster who are trying to get out of their current contracts but the NWA is delaying the process just like with Dice. No word on who the other talent is at this time.
Stay tuned.
- Randy Orton Talks Relationship with His Wife, Posts Revealing Photos
- New Details on Why Shayna Baszler’s WWE Push Was Nixed
- WWE Possibly Films Two Endings to Big Title Match?, WWE Talent Responds to Taz Jab
- Notes from the Official Autopsy Report for Shad Gaspard
- Spoiler Results for Night Two of AEW’s Fyter Fest Edition of Dynamite
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Undertaker Talks Original Vision For Feud With AJ Styles, Finding Out His Brother Had Passed, Filming The Boneyard Match Offsite
- Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning
- Sting Teases Possible Return to the Ring for WWE?
- Bobby Lashley Discusses His Angle With Lana And Feeling Uncomfortable
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury