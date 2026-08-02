Paul “Triple H” Levesque isn’t sure whether Brock Lesnar has wrestled his final match, but he made it clear he believes Lesnar deserves far more credit for his in-ring work.

Speaking at the WWE SummerSlam post-show press conference following night one of the premium live event, Levesque was asked whether Lesnar was finished after once again teasing retirement. While he admitted he doesn’t know what the future holds, he echoed Lesnar’s post-match comments that Oba Femi represents WWE’s future while Lesnar views himself as the past.

Levesque also praised Lesnar’s performance in the Hell in a Cell main event, saying the former WWE Champion delivered another standout showing and remains one of the most underrated performers in wrestling history.

“He’s not the prototypical pro wrestler. He’s not looked at like great technically in the business. I would put him up there as one of the best of all time, in-ring wise, psychology-wise, he did it in a completely unique way, in a believable way that was totally Brock Lesnar,” Levesque said.

He continued by explaining that he’s watched Lesnar since the beginning of his career and believes few wrestlers have ever matched his instincts inside the ring.

“He’s one of the best psychology-wise, gameday gut guys I have ever seen. He’s an incredible, incredible, incredible performer. When he wants to do what he did over the last few months like he did with Oba, that’s a bold statement and a big one.”

After falling to Oba Femi inside Hell in a Cell at SummerSlam, Lesnar embraced his longtime rival and called him “the future” of WWE while referring to himself as “the past.” Lesnar had previously appeared to retire following his WrestleMania loss to Femi before returning at Clash in Paris to continue the rivalry. Following Saturday’s victory, Femi admitted he didn’t expect the show of respect from Lesnar.