An update has emerged regarding WWE no longer advertising Roman Reigns for upcoming June dates, following recent changes to his listed appearances.

There has been growing conversation around Reigns’ schedule in recent weeks after WWE quietly removed his name from promotional material for all June editions of WWE Raw.

According to one source, Reigns being originally featured on those June shows was nothing more than a “clerical error” on the TKO/WWE side of things.

At this time, Reigns is still being advertised for all May episodes of Raw, as WWE continues to build toward his scheduled WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense against Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 9 in Tampa, Florida.

Reigns and Fatu are also set to come face-to-face to officially sign the contract for their Backlash title match on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Omaha, Nebraska.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)