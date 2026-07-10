WWE is reportedly continuing to monitor SummerSlam ticket sales closely, with the event’s pace becoming an internal topic of discussion well before this week’s latest figures surfaced.

On Thursday, WrestleTix reported that SummerSlam had distributed 22,069 tickets for night one and 23,809 for night two with less than a month remaining before the premium live event. The numbers generated significant discussion online, but according to an update by one source, concerns about the event’s sales have existed within WWE for several weeks.

“The SummerSlam ticket sale story, or lack thereof, has been a hot topic in Stamford over the past month or so,” WrestleVotes wrote on social media. “This isn’t a realization that came today. It’s been a concern internally for weeks.”

SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The show marks just the second two-night SummerSlam in WWE history after last year’s event at MetLife Stadium, where WWE announced a combined attendance of 113,722 across both nights.

Additional details on the situation were provided in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com. Dave Meltzer noted that U.S. Bank Stadium is capable of accommodating roughly 67,000 fans per night if needed, adding that while WWE likely never anticipated selling out the venue, the current pace is reportedly well below expectations.

“Both shows now have an $84 get in price and have a 25 percent off sale that up to this point hasn’t helped sales in any meaningful way,” Meltzer wrote. “I don’t anticipate they expected anywhere near a sellout, but I can guarantee these numbers are not what they expected at all for such a major undertaking.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage from Minneapolis, MN.