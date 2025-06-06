As the road to WrestleMania 40 unfolded in 2024, reports surfaced that Gallus—comprised of Wolfgang, Mark Coffey, and Joe Coffey—had been tapped to help Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson prepare for his highly anticipated return to the ring. Now, Wolfgang is sharing a behind-the-scenes story involving a private jet mix-up that caused an unexpected hiccup in the training schedule.

In a new interview with Cultaholic, Wolfgang revealed that while the team landed in Los Angeles as scheduled, plans to begin training with The Rock hit a snag due to a disagreement over travel logistics involving private jets.

“There’s a whole backstory. We arrived on Monday night. Tuesday was supposed to be day one, Wednesday day two, and Thursday if we needed it,” Wolfgang explained. “But on Tuesday, I don’t know what happened — and I don’t want to start any rumors — but there was a bit of a falling out about, ‘You come pick me up in your private plane.’ ‘No, you come pick me up.’”

With the first training day abruptly canceled, Wolfgang said the Gallus crew found themselves with a rare off-day to enjoy the city.

“They just couldn’t get off the runway. They said there was a problem with the plane. So Tuesday was scrapped. Myself, Mark, and Joe just had a free day in Los Angeles. We hit the gym, went down the pier… it was a fantastic day.”

Reflecting on the situation, Wolfgang offered a tongue-in-cheek theory about what really caused the delay.

“To be honest, I think it was just someone big-leaguing the other one. Like, ‘No, I don’t drive to you — you collect me.’ That’s the way I like to think of it. But regardless, the boys and I got a free day in LA.”