WWE has made a significant amount of cuts to the company’s bloated developmental and WWE NXT talent roster.

As noted earlier today, PJ Vasa and Jasper Troy surfaced via social media to publicly announce their respective departures from WWE and WWE NXT.

It was noted that a total of four cuts from the NXT roster were known about at the time, with the other two names yet to surface.

Until now.

Not only did those two additional names come to light, but one source has reported a total of ten talents released from WWE NXT and WWE’s developmental system.

Featured below is the complete list of confirmed WWE and WWE NXT releases as of September 4, 2026:

* Wendy Choo

* Adriana Rizzo

* Zena Sterling

* Anya Rune

* Braxton Cole

* Jasper Troy

* PJ Vasa

* Gary Wilson

* Ellen Akesson

* Marcus Brown

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as additional details become available.

God is good, all the time. All the time, God is good! Fa’afetai I le atua Thank you @WWE for opening the door for me into pro wrestling… what a journey! Looking forward to more motion, more blessings, more life 🙏🏽 #30Days — Penina Tuilaepa (@PJVasa_WWE) September 4, 2026

30 Days🖤 — JASPER TROY (@jaspertroywwe) September 4, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)