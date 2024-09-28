More bad news for TNA Wrestling fans in the Spartanburg, South Carolina area.

After initially rescheduling their back-to-back TNA iMPACT taping in the area, the call has now been made to cancel them altogether.

TNA issued the following statement:

Due to the catastrophic effects of Hurricane Helene, TNA Wrestling is canceling both shows scheduled for Spartanburg, S.C.

The safety and well-being of our TNA wrestlers, staff, crew and fans are top priority.

TNA will provide an update on refunds for the Spartanburg shows, as well as an update on future/additional shows.

We wish the best to everyone impacted by Hurricane Helene.