More bad news for TNA Wrestling fans in the Spartanburg, South Carolina area.
After initially rescheduling their back-to-back TNA iMPACT taping in the area, the call has now been made to cancel them altogether.
TNA issued the following statement:
Due to the catastrophic effects of Hurricane Helene, TNA Wrestling is canceling both shows scheduled for Spartanburg, S.C.
The safety and well-being of our TNA wrestlers, staff, crew and fans are top priority.
TNA will provide an update on refunds for the Spartanburg shows, as well as an update on future/additional shows.
We wish the best to everyone impacted by Hurricane Helene.
