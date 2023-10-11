Insider account BWE (on X) recently claimed that Velveteen Dream, former NXT North American Champion, had visited the WWE Performance Center in an attempt to get re-signed.

Fightful Select has since denied of any such instance, as we previously reported, with no WWE sources having seen Patrick Clark at or around the Performance Center.

In addition, one source had said,

“I haven’t seen him around and haven’t heard anything from anybody about him being around. I’m sure it’s possible but not from what I’ve seen or heard.”

Meanwhile, another talent noted,

“I don’t think he would get a job back after everything that’s happened. I honestly don’t think it’s true but I’m not there anymore so I don’t know. But I never heard of someone not in the company chillin at the Performance Center unless they were in talks to sign or is signing officially.”

Furthermore, a higher up in WWE vehemently denied WWE having any interest in signing Dream.

Fightful also notes that they “were told by WWE emphatically that Velveteen Dream has not been at the WWE Performance Center.”

Velveteen Dream has since taken to Instagram to confirm that he has indeed not been to the Performance Center. He also urged wrestling platforms to focus on those that are actually a part of the wrestling industry and quit fabricating stories. He wrote,

I AM NOT IN A REHABILITATION FACILITY NOR HAVE I VISITED ORLANDO FLORIDA – THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

– OR ANY WWE EVENTS OR FACILITIES I encourage all wrestling media and platforms to highlight the women and men who put together awesome weekly television! And not waste time publishing and pushing false narratives and fake news about me! I haven’t contributed anything to your line of entertainment in YEARS! Please do better and use your platforms to showcase the bright and prominent future that is PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING.

Stay tuned for the latest on The Velveteen Dream’s WWE status.