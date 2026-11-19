Fans hoping to see Cody Rhodes embrace his villainous side in WWE may be waiting quite a while.

Despite ongoing speculation surrounding a potential heel turn for Cody Rhodes, a new backstage report indicates that several influential figures within TKO are strongly opposed to the idea.

The opposition reportedly has less to do with creative possibilities and more to do with Rhodes’ overall value to WWE as one of the company’s most recognizable representatives.

“The American Nightmare” is viewed internally as the quintessential babyface and an ideal company ambassador, with his popularity extending well beyond what he accomplishes on television.

His merchandise sales are also considered a significant factor, along with several prominent and lucrative marketing partnerships that could potentially be affected by a drastic character change.

As a result, those involved in the decision-making process reportedly see little reason to disrupt what has become an extremely successful arrangement.

While there is an acknowledgment that a heel turn could present intriguing storyline opportunities, the prevailing belief among those opposed to the move is that the potential creative benefits would not outweigh the commercial risks.

At this point, TKO officials reportedly have no interest in jeopardizing Rhodes’ established position as one of WWE’s leading fan favorites.

The report doesn’t suggest that a heel turn is permanently off the table, but it does indicate that significant internal resistance currently stands in the way of such a change.

Is @CodyRhodes gearing up for a heel turn? – @EvCoRadio raises the possibility of Cody and @HeymanHustle teaming up.

– Cody as a heel may look different from what people expect… https://t.co/f73hKEVTen — UNSPORTSMANLIKE (@UnSportsESPN) November 11, 2026

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)