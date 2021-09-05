AEW All Out takes place tonight in Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Kenny Omega -600 (1/6) vs. Christian Cage +350 (7/2)

AEW World Women’s Championship Match: Dr. Britt Baker -300 (1/3) vs. Kris Statlander +200 (2/1)

TNT Championship Match: Miro -400 (1/4) vs. Eddie Kingston +250 (5/2)

AEW Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match: The Young Bucks -225 (4/9) vs. Lucha Brothers +165 (33/20)

CM Punk -500 (1/5) vs. Darby Allin +300 (3/1)

Chris Jericho -250 (2/5) vs. MJF +175 (7/4)

Jon Moxley -500 (1/5) vs. Satoshi Kojima +300 (3/1)

Paul Wight -600 (1/6) vs. QT Marshall +350 (7/2)

Casino Battle Royale Winner

Thunder Rosa

2/3

Big Swole

11/4

Mystery Entry

7/2

Nyla Rose

4/1

Jade Cargrill

7/1

Tay Conti

7/1

Penelope Ford

8/1

Hikaru Shida

12/1

Anna Jay

14/1

Abadon

16/1

Diamante

16/1

Kiera Hogan

16/1

Red Velvet

16/1

The Bunny

16/1

KiLynn King

20/1

Leyla Hirsch

20/1

Riho

20/1

Emi Sakura

25/1

Jamie Hayter

33/1

Julia Hart

33/1

Rebel

33/1