AEW All Out takes place tonight in Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena.
Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:
AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Kenny Omega -600 (1/6) vs. Christian Cage +350 (7/2)
AEW World Women’s Championship Match: Dr. Britt Baker -300 (1/3) vs. Kris Statlander +200 (2/1)
TNT Championship Match: Miro -400 (1/4) vs. Eddie Kingston +250 (5/2)
AEW Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match: The Young Bucks -225 (4/9) vs. Lucha Brothers +165 (33/20)
CM Punk -500 (1/5) vs. Darby Allin +300 (3/1)
Chris Jericho -250 (2/5) vs. MJF +175 (7/4)
Jon Moxley -500 (1/5) vs. Satoshi Kojima +300 (3/1)
Paul Wight -600 (1/6) vs. QT Marshall +350 (7/2)
Casino Battle Royale Winner
Thunder Rosa
2/3
Big Swole
11/4
Mystery Entry
7/2
Nyla Rose
4/1
Jade Cargrill
7/1
Tay Conti
7/1
Penelope Ford
8/1
Hikaru Shida
12/1
Anna Jay
14/1
Abadon
16/1
Diamante
16/1
Kiera Hogan
16/1
Red Velvet
16/1
The Bunny
16/1
KiLynn King
20/1
Leyla Hirsch
20/1
Riho
20/1
Emi Sakura
25/1
Jamie Hayter
33/1
Julia Hart
33/1
Rebel
33/1