Coming out of last night’s go-home edition of AEW Dynamite, the company currently has 14 matches announced for Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view.

As of this writing, AEW has 11 matches announced for the main card, and three for the Zero Hour pre-show. To compare, the 2021 All Out event featured 1 bout on the pre-show and 9 on the main card. All Out 2020 had 2 pre-show matches and 9 on the main card, while the inaugural event in 2019 featured 2 pre-show bouts and 8 main card bouts.

Friday’s live go-home edition of AEW Rampage will see The Dark Order battle The Best Friends to determine who faces The Elite to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions at All Out, but there’s no word yet on if any other matches will be announced at that show. It’s rumored that a match for AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo may be announced, but that has not been confirmed.

The 2022 AEW All Out pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday, September 4 from the NOW Arena near Chicago, IL. The one-hour All Out pre-show will air this Sunday at 7pm ET, for free on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET. Below is the updated card going into the go-home Rampage:

AEW World Title Match

CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Interim AEW Women’s World Title

Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) vs. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta) or The Dark Order (Adam Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds)

Finals to be determined on the 9/2 Rampage.

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Athena vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Casino Ladder Match

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. The Joker entrant TBA

Winner to receive a future AEW World Title shot.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns

The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Sting, Darby Allin and Miro

Zero Hour Pre-show

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Zero Hour Pre-show: AEW All-Atlantic Title Match

Kip Sabian vs. PAC (c)

Zero Hour Pre-show: FTW Title Match

Angelo Parker vs. Hook (c)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on All Out and be sure to join us throughout the weekend for full coverage.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.