On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the tension between MJF and Jeff Jarrett boiled over during a promo segment.

After missing out on the Casino Gauntlet match earlier in the night, Jarrett was interviewed by Ian Riccaboni. MJF quickly interrupted, taking shots at Jarrett over his career and his recent contract extension with AEW only being for one year. He continued to mock Double J, which led to Jarrett calling MJF young and naïve and criticizing his lack of experience. Jarrett labeled the Salt of the Earth a “one-hit wonder.” The segment came to an end with Jarrett rejecting MJF’s offer of mentorship, calling him an “entitled pr*ck” and walking off.

Will Jeff Jarrett align with MJF, or does the King of the Mountain have a plan of his own? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @SportsonMax @RealJeffJarrett | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/Pkjnk8xxOT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2025

Additionally, you can check out the updated lineup for this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* Harley Cameron vs. Mariah May

* Cope vs. Big Bill

* Dax Harwood vs. Chris Jericho

And finally, you can also check out the updated lineup for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage below:

* AEW Women’s Casino Gauntlet – Kris Statlander Enters #1.

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* HOOK vs. Christian Cage

* Kenny Omega vs. Kenny Omega