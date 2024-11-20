It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania at 8/7c on TBS with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of tonight’s show, a new segment featuring the ROH World Championship Contract Signing for AEW Full Gear 2024 between Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii has been added to the lineup.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the November 20 show:

* Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

* Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin

* Big Boom! AJ of The Costco Guys will be live

* Hechicero, Atlantis Jr. & Mascara Dorada to compete

* Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii ROH Title Contract Signing

* Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, & Lance Archer

