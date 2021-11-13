The AEW Full Gear show goes down tonight in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center.
Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of Bet Online:
- Hikaru Shida & Thunder Rosa (-345) vs Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter (+225)
- CM Punk (-600) vs Eddie Kingston (+400)
- MJF (-200) vs Darby Allin (+200)
- Malakai Black & Andrade (-177) vs Pac & Cody (+125)
- Christian/Jurassic (+200) vs Superkliq (-177)
- Lucha Brothers (-700) vs FTR (+425)
- The Inner Circle (-400) vs Men of the Year & ATT (+300)
- Britt Baker D.M.D. (-1500) vs Tay Conti (+800)
- “Hangman” Page (-835) vs Kenny Omega (+500)
- Bryan Danielson (-295) vs Miro (+200)