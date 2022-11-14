There are currently 9 matches officially announced for Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

The Steel Cage match with Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus was announced during Friday’s AEW Rampage episode. This looks to be the end of the feud between the former tag team partners.

There’s no word yet on what will be featured on the Full Gear pre-show, but we should have an idea of the final card after Wednesday’s go-home edition of AEW Dynamite, and the post-show Rampage tapings.

The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place this Saturday, November 19, from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. We will have full coverage here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, beginning at 7pm ET with the pre-show. Below is the current announced card:

AEW World Title Match

MJF vs. Jon Moxley (c)

AEW Interim Women’s World Title Match

Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Nyla Rose vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Title

Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho (c)

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Ethan Page or Bandido vs. Lance Archer or Ricky Starks or Brian Cage

Winner to receive title shot at Winter Is Coming.

Steel Cage Match

Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

