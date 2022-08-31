AEW has issued their updated Power Rankings going into tonight’s live All Out go-home edition of Dynamite from the NOW Arena near Chicago.

CM Punk took the #1 spot in the men’s division rankings this week, after losing to new Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley last week. This knocked Adam Page to the #2 spot, Powerhouse Hobbs to the #3 spot, Jay Lethal to #4, and Darby Allin to #5, which removed Bryan Danielson from the list. Punk vs. Moxley was expected to be confirmed tonight for AEW All Out, but there’s speculation on Page being added to make it a Triple Threat.

The only change for the women’s division rankings this week saw Hikaru Shida take the #4 spot from Anna Jay after not ranking last week. Shida, Toni Storm, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter will compete at All Out for the Interim AEW Women’s World Title, while #3 Athena will challenge AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

In the tag team division rankings, The Acclaimed moved up from #3 to #2, putting The Young Bucks down to #3. The Acclaimed will challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland at All Out on Sunday.

Below are the current AEW Power Rankings:

MEN’S DIVISION:

1. CM Punk (was World Champion last week)

2. Adam Page (down from #1 last week)

3. Powerhouse Hobbs (down from #2 last week)

4. Jay Lethal (down from #3 last week)

5. Darby Allin (down from #4 last week)

Undisputed AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley

AEW TNT Champion: Wardlow

AEW All-Atlantic Champion: PAC

WOMEN’S DIVISION:

1. Toni Storm

2. Britt Baker

3. Athena

4. Hikaru Shida (did not rank last week)

5. Jamie Hayter

AEW Women’s World Champion: Thunder Rosa

AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

TAG TEAM DIVISION:

1. AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

2. The Acclaimed (up from #3 last week)

3. The Young Bucks (down from #2 last week)

4. Evil Uno and 10 of The Dark Order

5. The Gunn Club

AEW World Tag Team Champions: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

