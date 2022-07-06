AEW has issued their updated Power Rankings going into tonight’s live Dynamite from Rochester, NY.

The men’s division rankings stayed the same this week with Wardlow keeping the #1 spot as he prepares to challenge AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky in a Street Fight tonight. Brody King became the #1 contender to Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley by winning the Royal Rampage match last Friday night, but he is not listed on the rankings, despite tonight’s title match.

The women’s division rankings saw Toni Storm jump from #3 to #1, sending Nyla Rose to the #3 spot. The rest of the women’s chart stayed the same. AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR stayed at the top of the tag team division rankings this week. The changes saw The Butcher and The Blade rank #4 after not ranking last week, which sent John Silver and Alex Reynolds from #4 to #5, which knocked The Gunn Club off the chart.

Below are the current AEW Power Rankings:

MEN’S DIVISION:

1. Wardlow

2. “Hangman” Adam Page

3. Jay Lethal

4. Lance Archer

5. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW World Champion: CM Punk (injured)

Interim AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley

AEW TNT Champion: Scorpio Sky

AEW All-Atlantic Champion: PAC

WOMEN’S DIVISION:

1. Toni Storm (up from #3 last week)

2. Kris Statlander

3. Nyla Rose (down from #1 last week)

4. Serena Deeb

5. Britt Baker

AEW Women’s World Champion: Thunder Rosa

AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

TAG TEAM DIVISION:

1. AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

2. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks

3. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

4. The Butcher and The Blade (did not rank last week)

5. John Silver and Alex Reynolds (down from #4 last week)

AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks

