AEW has issued their updated Power Rankings going into tonight’s Dynamite episode.

Jon Moxley tops the men’s division, while Nyla Rose tops the women’s division rankings, and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR are at the top of the tag team division. Marina Shafir moved up to the women’s rankings, while The Young Bucks moved up on the tag team list.

You can click here for the current Dynamite line-up for tonight. Moxley will compete in tonight’s main event, against the winner of the Battle Royale opener, and the winner of that main event match will advance to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, to compete for the Interim AEW World Title, against the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto at NJPW Dominion on June 12.

Below are the current AEW Power Rankings:

MEN’S DIVISION:

1. Jon Moxley

2. Wardlow

3. Adam Cole

4. “Hangman” Adam Page

5. Jay Lethal

AEW World Champion: CM Punk (injured)

AEW TNT Champion: Scorpio Sky

WOMEN’S DIVISION:

1. Nyla Rose

2. Britt Baker

3. Serena Deeb

4. Toni Storm

5. Marina Shafir

AEW Women’s World Champion: Thunder Rosa

AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

TAG TEAM DIVISION:

1. AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

2. Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley

3. The Hardys

4. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks

5. The Young Bucks

AEW World Tag Team Champions: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus