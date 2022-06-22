AEW has issued their updated Power Rankings going into tonight’s Forbidden Door go-home edition of Dynamite.

The men’s division rankings stayed the same this week with Jon Moxley keeping the #1 spot. The women’s division rankings saw Toni Storm, who is the #1 contender to AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa for Forbidden Door on Sunday, jump from #4 to #1, sending Nyla Rose to the #2 spot. Britt Baker was knocked from #2 to #5, while Serena Deeb jumped from #5 to #4. The only change for the tag team division is Jurassic Express taking the #3 spot after dropping the AEW World Tag Team Titles to The Young Bucks last week.

Below are the current AEW Power Rankings:

MEN’S DIVISION:

1. Jon Moxley

2. Wardlow

3. “Hangman” Adam Page

4. Adam Cole

5. Jay Lethal

AEW World Champion: CM Punk (injured)

AEW TNT Champion: Scorpio Sky

WOMEN’S DIVISION:

1. Toni Storm (up from last week’s #4 ranking)

2. Nyla Rose (down from last week’s #1 ranking)

3. Kris Statlander

4. Serena Deeb (up from last week’s #5 ranking)

5. Britt Baker (down from last week’s #2 ranking)

AEW Women’s World Champion: Thunder Rosa

AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

TAG TEAM DIVISION:

1. AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

2. Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley

3. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (dropped the titles to The Young Bucks last week, trading the titles for the #3 spot)

4. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks

5. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks

