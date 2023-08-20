As noted, the August 25 edition of AEW Rampage will be the special 2023 Fyter Fest episode. The following matches to air on Friday were taped last night at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, before and after the live AEW Collision:

TAPED BEFORE AEW COLLISION:

* Johnny TV joined Tony Schiavone and Excalibur for commentary

* AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall retained over Gravity

TAPED AFTER AEW COLLISION:

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy retained over Aaron Solo

* Serpentico defeated Truth Magnum

* AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus defeated a local enhancement talent. Luchasaurus did not have his TNT Title belt with him

* Saraya and Toni Storm defeated AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker

You can click here for the Dynamite Fyter Fest card for Wednesday night, and you can click here for news on next Saturday’s Collision Fyter Fest, which will be taped on Wednesday along with Dynamite.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.