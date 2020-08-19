Updated AEW Rankings Ahead of Saturday’s Dynamite Episode

As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the 32nd set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of August 19, 2020.

The men’s and women’s rankings both stayed the same this week. The Young Bucks took the #3 spot from The Dark Order this week, pushing Jurassic Express off the chart. The Natural Nightmares returned to the chart this week at #4.

While there may be some discrepancies in the records, below are the current rankings as announced by AEW today:

AEW Men’s Division Top 5 for the Week of August 19, 2020

1. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 8-0, Overall: 13-2, Last Week: #1)

2. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 11-1, Overall: 11-1, Last Week: #2)

3. Brian Cage (2020 Singles Record: 6-1, Overall: 6-2, Last Week: #3)

4. Brodie Lee (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 8-1, Last Week: #4)

5. Scorpio Sky (2020 Singles Record: 7-2, Overall: 24-11, Last Week: #5)

World Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 15-0, Overall: 21-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

TNT Champion: AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 18-1, Overall: 26-6-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women’s Division Top 5 for the Week of August 19, 2020

1. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 7-2, Overall: 14-6, Last Week: #1)

2. Big Swole (2020 Singles Record: 6-3, Overall: 8-8, Last Week: #2)

3. Penelope Ford (2020 Singles Record: 6-4, Overall: 8-7, Last Week: #3)

4. Abadon (2020 Singles Record: 4-1, Overall: 4-1, Last Week: #4)

5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 13-8, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 16-1, Overall: 21-7, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of August 19, 2020

1. FTR (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-0, Last Week: #1)

Dax Harwood (Overall: 5-2) & Cash Wheeler (Overall: 5-2)

2. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 13-4, Last Week: #2)

Trent (Overall: 21-15) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 20-13)

3. Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-2, Last Week: #4)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 19-11) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 19-11)

4. Natural Nightmares (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-1, Last Week: N/A)

QT Marshall (Overall: 9-11) & Dustin Rhodes (Overall: 14-8)

5. Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 8-2, Last Week: #3)

Evil Uno (Overall: 13-5) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 14-6)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 12-0 Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 29-9) & Adam Page (Overall: 21-10)

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/g3tnFoSHdF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 19, 2020

