As seen in the tweets below, AEW has released the 36th set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of September 16, 2020.

All three charts stayed the same this week.

While there may be some discrepancies in the records, below are the current rankings as announced by AEW today:

AEW Men’s Division Top 5 for the Week of September 16, 2020

1. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 13-1, Overall: 13-1, Last Week: #1)

2. Brian Cage (2020 Singles Record: 8-1, Overall: 8-2, Last Week: #2)

3. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 8-1, Overall: 13-3, Last Week: #3)

4. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 18-2, Overall: 26-7-1, Last Week: #4)

5. Scorpio Sky (2020 Singles Record: 7-2, Overall: 25-11, Last Week: #5)

World Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 17-0, Overall: 23-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

TNT Champion: AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee (2020 Singles Record: 7-1, Overall: 10-2, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women’s Division Top 5 for the Week of September 16, 2020

1. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 9-2, Overall: 16-6, Last Week: #1)

2. Big Swole (2020 Singles Record: 8-3, Overall: 10-8, Last Week: #2)

3. Abadon (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 5-1, Last Week: #3)

4. Penelope Ford (2020 Singles Record: 8-5, Overall: 10-8, Last Week: #4)

5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 4-6, Overall: 13-10, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 17-1, Overall: 22-7, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of September 16, 2020

1. Kenny Omega and Adam Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 12-1, Last Week: #1)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 30-10) & “Hangman” Page (Overall: 21-11)

2. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 15-6, Last Week: #2)

Trent (Overall: 23-17) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 22-15)

3. Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 7-3, Last Week: #3)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 22-12) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 22-12)

4. Natural Nightmares (2020 Tag Team Record: 7-2, Last Week: #4)

QT Marshall (Overall: 12-12) & Dustin Rhodes (Overall: 17-10)

5. Santana and Ortiz (2020 Tag Team Record: 8-4, Last Week: #5)

Santana (Overall: 16-13) & Ortiz (Overall: 16-13)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (2020 Tag Team Record: 8-0 Last Week: Champions)

Dax Harwood (Overall: 8-2) & Cash Wheeler (Overall: 8-2)

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/SYMlAvHDEt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 16, 2020

