Updated AEW Rankings – Brian Cage Takes Top Spot, Jurassic Express, More

As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the 27th set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of July 15, 2020.
FTW Champion Brian Cage took the #1 spot from MJF in the men’s rankings ahead of tonight’s title shot from AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Chris Jericho also traded spots with Brodie Lee. The women’s rankings stayed the same this week. For the tag team rankings, Jurassic Express switched spots with Private Party. These rankings will take the rosters into tonight’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite on TNT.
While there may be some discrepancies in the records, below are the current rankings as announced by AEW today:
AEW Men’s Division Top 5 for the Week of July 15, 2020
1. Brian Cage (2020 Singles Record: 6-0, Overall: 6-0, Last Week: #2)
2. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 7-0, Overall: 12-2, Last Week: #1)
3. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 9-1, Overall: 9-1, Last Week: #3)
4. Chris Jericho (2020 Singles Record: 3-1, Overall: 15-5-1, Last Week: #5)
5. Brodie Lee (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 7-1, Last Week: #4)
World Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 13-0, Overall: 18-2-1, Last Week: Champion)
TNT Champion: AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 14-1, Overall: 21-6-1, Last Week: Champion)
AEW Women’s Division Top 5 for the Week of July 15, 2020
1. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 7-2, Overall: 14-5, Last Week: #1)
2. Big Swole (2020 Singles Record: 5-3, Overall: 6-7, Last Week: #2)
3. Penelope Ford (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 6-6, Last Week: #3)
4. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 8-9, Last Week: #4)
5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 13-8, Last Week: #5)
Champion: AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 13-1, Overall: 18-7, Last Week: Champion)
AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of July 15, 2020
1. Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 7-0, Last Week: #1)
Evil Uno (Overall: 11-3) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 11-4)
2. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 10-4, Last Week: #2)
Trent (Overall: 17-15) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 16-13)
3. Jurassic Express (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-1, Last Week: #5)
Jungle Boy (Overall: 12-5-1) & Luchasaurus (Overall: 14-8)
4. Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 4-2, Last Week: #4)
Matt Jackson (Overall: 16-10) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 16-10)
5. Private Party (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-3, Last Week: #3)
Isiah Kassidy (Overall: 9-14) & Marq Quen (Overall: 9-15)
Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 9-0 Last Week: Champions)
Kenny Omega (Overall: 26-8) & Adam Page (Overall: 18-9)
