Lee Moriarty will be defending his ROH Pure Championship in an Open Challenge at Final Battle on December 20th. The announcement was made on the December 14 episode of AEW Collision.

Moriarty has held the title for 142 days, having won it from Wheeler Yuta on July 26 at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

This Friday, 12/20

New York, NY#ROHFinalBattle ROH Pure Title Open Challenge@theleemoriarty vs ? After scoring a huge win retaining his title on @ringofhonor tv last week, ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty has put out an Open Challenge for Final Battle!

Who will answer the call?

Also on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Action Andretti and Lio Rush defeated Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) to earn a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles.

The finish came when Andretti delivered a 450 splash onto Darius Martin.

The AEW Tag Team Titles are currently held by Private Party (Zay & Quen).

And finally, Mariah May will defend her Women’s World Championship against Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight at Worlds End, which takes place on December 28.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, May invited Rosa to choose the time and place for the match, and Rosa selected Worlds End.

You can check out the updated AEW Worlds End 2024 lineup below:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page vs. Jay White

* Tijuana Street Fight for AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

* Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF vs. Adam Cole

* AEW Continental Classic: Blue League Winner vs. Gold League Runner-Up

* AEW Continental Classic: Gold League Winner vs. Blue League Runner-Up

* AEW Continental Classic Finals

* AEW International Title: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW Worlds End.

Saturday, 12/28

Orlando, FL#AEWWorldsEnd ppv AEW Women’s World Title

Tijuana Street Fight@MariahMayx vs @thunderrosa22 After daring her challenger to name when + where

Mariah May will defend the World Title vs former champ Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight at Worlds End!

