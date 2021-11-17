BetOnline has released updated betting odds for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, which takes place this Sunday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is favored over WWE Champion Big E, while RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is favored over SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

In the Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Matches, Team RAW is currently favored to win the women’s match, while Team SmackDown is expected to win the men’s match. The other non-title champion vs. champion matches have WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defeating WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro defeating SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Below are the current betting odds for Sunday’s pay-per-view, courtesy of BetOnline:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) +150 (3/2) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, TBA) -200 (1/2)

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) -140 (5/7) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, TBA) Even (1/1)

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Champion Big E +300 (3/1) vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns -500 (1/5)

Champion vs. Champion

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch -400 (1/4) vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair +250 (5/2)

Champions vs. Champions

RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle -250 (2/5) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos +170 (17/10)

Champion vs. Champion

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest -200 (1/2) vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura +150 (3/2)

