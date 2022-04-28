Current betting odds have SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeating RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash to become the inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, according to new numbers released by BetOnline.

The updated WrestleMania Backlash odds also have Ronda Rousey defeating SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to become the new champion in the “I Quit” match, while Cody Rhodes is set to defeat Seth Rollins in their rematch, WWE Hall of Famer Edge is set to defeat AJ Styles in their WrestleMania 38 rematch, Omos is the favorite to defeat Bobby Lashley, and Madcap Moss is the favorite to defeat his former tag team partner, Happy Baron Corbin.

The WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event is scheduled for Sunday, May 8 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Below is the updated announced card, along with the betting odds from BetOnline:

Winners Take All Title Unification Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (-500, 1/5) vs. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (+300, 3/1)

I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey (-700, 1/7) vs. Charlotte Flair (c) (+360, 18/5)

Cody Rhodes (-325, 4/13) vs. Seth Rollins (+220, 11/5)

AJ Styles (+110, 11/10) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge (-150, 2/3)

Madcap Moss (-180, 5/9) vs. Happy Baron Corbin (+125, 5/4)

Omos (-300, 1/3) vs. Bobby Lashley (+200, 2/1)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.