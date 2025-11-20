Two more teams advanced in the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s Tag-Team Champions on Wednesday night.

During the special three-hour live combined episode of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, the team of ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa defeated Alex Windsor and Riho to advance to the next round of the tourney.

In the third hour of the show, the makeshift duo of Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir of The Death Riders bested the TayJay team of Tay Melo and Anna Jay to earn their spot in the next round of the tournament.

With their respective victories, Storm and Shirakawa and Bayne and Shafir will be part of a high stakes four-way showdown.

As announced by Renee Paquette during the AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision combined show on Wednesday night, all four teams remaining in the AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championship Tournament will compete in a four-way match on Saturday, with the winning team getting to choose the stipulation for their respective semifinal tourney tilts.

AEW Full Gear 2025 is scheduled to take place this Saturday, November 22, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Also advertised for the November 22 pay-per-view:

* Hangman Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe – Steel Cage match for AEW World Championship

* Darby Allin vs. Pac

* Casino Gauntlet match for the inaugural AEW National Championship

* Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe – No Disqualification match for the AEW TNT Championship

* Boom & Doom (“Big Boom!” A.J. and Q. T. Marshall) (with Big Justice) vs. RPG Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta)

* Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson) vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) – $200,000 Four-way tag team match

* Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Moné – AEW Women’s World Championship match

* Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) (c) vs. FTR(Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) – AEW World Tag Team Championship

* Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express (“Jungle” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and Josh Alexander – $1,000,000 Trios match

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/22 for live AEW Full Gear 2025 results coverage.

For those who missed this week’s three-hour AEW on TBS prime time program, check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 11/19/25 and AEW Collision Results 11/19/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.