NJPW held the latest event in their New Japan Cup 2021 tour with night five, which took place this morning. It included the final bouts of round one.
The promotion has revealed the matches for round two as well as an updated bracket:
EVIL vs. Jeff Cobb
Great-O-Khan vs. Toru Yano
Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi
Minoru Suzuki vs. KENTA
Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Yuji Nagata vs. SANADA
David Finlay vs. YOSHI-HASHI
Jay White vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
The right side of the second round New Japan Cup bracket is just as stacked as the left!
Zack Sabre Jr. vs Will Ospreay!
SANADA vs Yuji Nagata!
YOSHI-HASHI vs David Finlay!
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Jay White!
Which four make the elite eight? https://t.co/FSYxA1uyes#njcup pic.twitter.com/yIY7yOeqbU
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 10, 2021
Big in Jaypan
Jay White victorious in Kyoto main event as New Japan Cup round of 16 is set.https://t.co/HsteKHFagk#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/e6fQZHEWpq
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 10, 2021
The round of 16 is now set in new Japan Cup 2021!
Here are the four huge matchups that make up the left side of the bracket!
Who makes the elite eight? Action continues on @njpwworld with O-Khan/Yano and EVIL/Cobb live tomorrow night!https://t.co/FSYxA1cWPS#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/1MIucozQgQ
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 10, 2021