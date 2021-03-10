NJPW held the latest event in their New Japan Cup 2021 tour with night five, which took place this morning. It included the final bouts of round one.

The promotion has revealed the matches for round two as well as an updated bracket:

EVIL vs. Jeff Cobb

Great-O-Khan vs. Toru Yano

Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi

Minoru Suzuki vs. KENTA

Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Yuji Nagata vs. SANADA

David Finlay vs. YOSHI-HASHI

Jay White vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

The right side of the second round New Japan Cup bracket is just as stacked as the left! Zack Sabre Jr. vs Will Ospreay! SANADA vs Yuji Nagata! YOSHI-HASHI vs David Finlay! Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Jay White! Which four make the elite eight? https://t.co/FSYxA1uyes#njcup pic.twitter.com/yIY7yOeqbU — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 10, 2021

Big in Jaypan Jay White victorious in Kyoto main event as New Japan Cup round of 16 is set.https://t.co/HsteKHFagk#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/e6fQZHEWpq — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 10, 2021