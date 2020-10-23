The semi-finals of the first-ever WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament are now confirmed.

This week’s NXT UK show saw Trent Seven defeat Kenny Williams to advance. Seven will now face Dave Mastiff in the semis.

There’s no word yet on when the semi-finals will take place, but we will keep you updated. Below is an updated look at the Heritage Cup brackets:

FIRST ROUND

* Noam Dar defeated Alexander Wolfe

* A-Kid defeated Flash Morgan Webster

* Dave Mastiff defeated Joseph Conners

* Trent Seven defeated Kenny Williams

SEMI-FINALS

* Noam Dar vs. A-Kid

* Dave Mastiff vs. Trent Seven

FINALS

* Noam Dar or A-Kid vs. Dave Mastiff or Trent Seven

The video below features highlights from this week’s NXT UK show, which also featured the contract signing for next week’s title match between Ilja Dragunov and NXT UK Champion WALTER, Eddie Dennis vs. Oliver Carter, Nina Samuels vs. Amale, and more.

Who will be the ONE to win the #NXTUK Heritage Cup? pic.twitter.com/04N59UgSto — NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 22, 2020

