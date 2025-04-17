WrestleMania 41 week in Las Vegas is officially underway, and things heated up on Wednesday night as the inaugural WWE ID Championship tournaments launched with an exciting event at the Palms, presented by GCW.

The women’s tournament opened in strong fashion, as Kylie Rae picked up a hard-fought win over Zayda Steel to move on to the next round.

The rest of the night featured the first wave of men’s tournament action. Jordan Oasis secured a victory over Freedom Ramsey, while It’s GAL got past Aaron Rourke to advance. In a triple threat clash, Ice Williams emerged victorious against Aaron Roberts and GCW staple Atticus Cogar. Marcus Mathers also moved on in the bracket, defeating Sam Holloway in a No Disqualification match.

The card also included a pair of non-tournament contests. Zara Zakher topped Izzy Moreno in singles competition, and the trio of Jackson Drake and Swipe Right (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes) scored a six-man tag team win over Cappuccino Jones, Jack Cartwright, and Sean Legacy.

Tournament action will resume this Friday night, as Future Stars of Wrestling presents the next round of the WWE ID Championship tournaments. The event kicks off at 11:30 PM ET / 8:30 PM PT, streaming live on Triller+.

