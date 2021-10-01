Trey Miguel has earned his spot in the Triple Threat for the vacant Impact Wrestling X Division Title at the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

Tonight’s Impact episode saw Miguel defeat Alex Zayne and Laredo Kid in a Triple Threat to qualify. He will now go to Bound For Glory to compete against two other participants to be determined, with the vacant X Division Title on the line.

The 2021 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 23 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Christian Cage (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Tournament Finals Triple Threat for the Vacant Impact X Division Title

Trey Miguel vs. TBD vs. Petey Williams or Black Taurus or Steve Maclin

Tournament Finals for the Inaugural Impact Digital Media Title

TBD vs. TBD

20-Man Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann vs. 18 wrestlers TBA

Winner receives a trophy and a contract for a title match of their choosing within one year.

