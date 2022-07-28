New participants have been announced for the Bunkhouse Battle Royal at the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend.

It was previously announced that the Bunkhouse Battle Royal will feature WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (ECW), James Storm (Impact), Crimson (NWA), Rickey Shane Page (PROGRESS), Kommander (AAA), Sinn Bodhi (FSW), Big Damo (PROGRESS), Crowbar (Black Label Pro), and Brian Myers (Impact).

In an update, it has also been announced that the following names will be in the match – Adam Priest representing Terminus, Gringo Loco representing The Wrestling Revolver, Wolfie D representing USWA, and Kal Herro representing OVW.

On a related note, Starrcast promoter Conrad Thompson has revealed a sneak peek at the bronze cowboy boot that the Bunkhouse Battle Royal winner will take home, which is a tribute to the same trophy WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes captured after winning the Bunkhouse Stampede match at the 1988 event. Dusty created the Bunkhouse Battle Royal match.

Thompson revealed that Starrcast V and the Bunkhouse Battle Royal are being dedicated to longtime pro wrestling fan and Starrcast worker Mark Nielsen, who unexpectedly passed away back in late May. Nielsen’s initials are engraved on the back of one of the bronze boots.

“@StarrcastEvents this year is dedicated to our friend Mark Nielsen who passed away suddenly two months ago. So is the JCP Bunkhouse Battle Royal on Sunday at #RicFlairsLastMatch. I had the trophy engraved on both sides. RIP. Gone but never forgotten,” Conrad tweeted with the photos seen below.

The full commentary team has also been announced for the JCP event. Ian Riccaboni will represent ROH and NJPW, Tom Hannifan and Scott D’Amore will represent Impact Wrestling, and Joe Dombrowski and Dave Prazak will represent MLW. The main event will be called by AEW’s Tony Schiavone and JCP’s David Crockett, while the Spanish announce team will feature Carlos Cabrera and Hugo Savinovich. Prazak will call the Bunkhouse Battle Royal, while D’Amore will call The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns, Dombrowski will call Killer Kross vs. Harry Smith and the AAA Fatal 4 Way, Hannifan will call the two Impact title matches, and Riccaboni will call the Four Corners Match, The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs, and Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita. It looks like Schiavone and Crockett will call most of the show.

In another interesting addition to the JCP event, former WCW Head of Security Doug Dellinger will be the head of security in Nashville this weekend. He appears in a new JCP video for Starrcast V seen below, noting that he was there for Flair’s last WCW Nitro match, and will be there for his “Last Match” this weekend.

The full commentary team has also been announced for the JCP event. Ian Riccaboni will represent ROH and NJPW, Tom Hannifan and Scott D’Amore will represent Impact Wrestling, and Joe Dombrowski and Dave Prazak will represent MLW. The main event will be called by AEW’s Tony Schiavone and JCP’s David Crockett, while the Spanish announce team will feature Carlos Cabrera and Hugo Savinovich. Prazak will call the Bunkhouse Battle Royal, while D’Amore will call The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns, Dombrowski will call Killer Kross vs. Harry Smith and the AAA Fatal 4 Way, Hannifan will call the two Impact title matches, and Riccaboni will call the Four Corners Match, The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs, and Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita. It looks like Schiavone and Crockett will also call most of the matches on the card.

You can also see new posters for the JCP show and the tag team main event below.

The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place this Sunday, July 31 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, during Starrcast V weekend. The three-hour event will air live on FITE TV and various bundles are offered for the events of the weekend. Below is the updated card, along with the aforementioned clip, photos and posters:

Announce Team: Tony Schiavone and David Crockett, Ian Riccaboni representing ROH and NJPW, Tom Hannifan and Scott D’Amore representing Impact Wrestling, Joe Dombrowski and Dave Prazak representing MLW, Carlos Cabrera and Hugo Savinovich as the Spanish announce team.

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (with Karen Jarrett)

Commentary: Tony Schiavone and David Crockett.

Impact World Title Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Commentary: Tom Hannifan.

Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Commentary: Tom Hannifan.

Impact Wrestling Match

The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)

Commentary: Scott D’Amore.

MLW Match

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Commentary: Joe Dombrowski.

AAA Fatal 4 Way

Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix

Commentary: Joe Dombrowski.

NJPW Match

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni.

Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match

The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni.

Legacy Match

Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton, representing The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express) vs. Brian Pillman, Jr. and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson, representing The Four Horsemen)

Four Corners Independent Wrestling Dream Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Alan “5” Angels vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Wayne

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni.

Bunkhouse Battle Royal

Bully Ray (ECW), James Storm (Impact), Crimson (NWA), Rickey Shane Page (PROGRESS), Kommander (AAA), Sinn Bodhi (FSW), Big Damo (PROGRESS), Crowbar (Black Label Pro), Brian Myers (Impact), Adam Priest (Terminus), Gringo Loco (The Wrestling Revolver), Wolfie D (USWA), Kal Herro (OVW), other participants TBA

Winner receives bronze boot and belt buckle.

Commentary: Dave Prazak.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are the aforementioned tweets:

.@StarrcastEvents this year is dedicated to our friend Mark Nielsen who passed away suddenly two months ago. So is the JCP Bunkhouse Battle Royal on Sunday at #RicFlairsLastMatch. I had the trophy engraved on both sides. RIP. Gone but never forgotten. @alisonfaye https://t.co/oRu0BH2z6P pic.twitter.com/mB1bfFYz0a — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) July 28, 2022

RIC FLAIR’S LAST MATCH Some of the best wrestlers representing every major promotion from around the globe – under the same roof for one night only – celebrating The Nature Boy! THIS SUNDAY! The culmination of #STARRCAST week! 🎟 l 📺: https://t.co/lpsNIN1jcY#FlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/MoebGQMVQu — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 27, 2022

Head of Security for ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’ Doug Dellinger was in attendance for @RicFlairNatrBoy’s first match in Jim Crockett Promotiins & he’ll be there for #FlairsLastMatch to help keep order! 🎟 l 📺: https://t.co/lpsNIN1jcY#STARRCAST pic.twitter.com/IdhHUjc4lh — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 27, 2022

MAIN EVENT POSTER#FlairsLastMatch goes down Sunday, July 31st & #STARRCAST has your exclusive opportunity to own the main event’s 24×36 poster – now available! ORDER YOURS TODAY! ➡️ https://t.co/VYR353DtXj pic.twitter.com/TevflYdifG — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 22, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.