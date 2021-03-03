As noted, Impact Wrestling announced a tag team title match for the upcoming Sacrifice special on Tuesday night.
The promotion confirmed after the episode that TJP will defend the X-Divison Title against Ace Austin at this special.
BREAKING: @MegaTJP will defend the X-Division Championship against @The_Ace_Austin on Saturday, March 13 at #Sacrifice on IMPACT Plus!
This event will air on Impact Plus on Saturday, March 13th. Here is the latest card for it:
– Impact World Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Moose
– Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Fire & Flava (Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan) (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz
– Impact Tag Team Championships: The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) (c) vs. FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson)
– Impact X-Divison Championship: TJP (c) vs. Ace Austin