As noted, Impact Wrestling announced a tag team title match for the upcoming Sacrifice special on Tuesday night.

The promotion confirmed after the episode that TJP will defend the X-Divison Title against Ace Austin at this special.

This event will air on Impact Plus on Saturday, March 13th. Here is the latest card for it:

– Impact World Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Moose

– Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Fire & Flava (Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan) (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz

– Impact Tag Team Championships: The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) (c) vs. FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson)

– Impact X-Divison Championship: TJP (c) vs. Ace Austin