As noted, a Brock Lesnar appearance is being teased for next week’s WWE RAW from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with Lesnar possibly responding to Omos’ challenge for WrestleMania 39. There will also be tag team action with Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita challenging WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

The following has also been announced for next Monday’s live RAW:

* Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae

* Carmella vs. Asuka

* The Miz hosts “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” edition of MizTV to reveal dream-come-true envelope gift from Maryse

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defend against Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita

* Will Brock Lesnar show up to respond to the WrestleMania 39 challenge from Omos?

