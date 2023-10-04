The National Wrestling Alliance is set to produce NWA Samhain on October 28, 2023, at TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic in Cleveland, Ohio. Here is the updated card for the pay-per-view event:
- NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship: EC3 vs. Thom Latimer
- NWA Women’s World’s Championship: Kenzie Paige vs. Ruthie Jay
- NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Colby Corino vs. Joe Alonzo
- NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Empowered vs. Natalia Markova & Taylor Rising
- NWA World Tag Team Championship – Knights of the Round Table Tables Match: Blunt Force Trauma vs. Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch
You can check out tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr below: