Impact Wrestling is slated to hold its next special on the Impact Plus streaming service.

The promotion will present its Genesis special this Saturday. It will feature an I Quit Match between TNA Champion Moose and Willie Mack and the Super X Cup Tournament.

The event is also taking place one week ahead of the Hard To Kill PPV on January 16. Here is the updated card:

* TNA Champion Moose vs. Willie Mack (I Quit Match)

* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Suicide vs. Ace Austin

* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake.

* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar.

* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Blake Christian vs. KC Navarro.

* Super X-Cup Semi-Finals and Finals