Impact Wrestling is slated to hold its next special on the Impact Plus streaming service.
The promotion will present its Genesis special this Saturday. It will feature an I Quit Match between TNA Champion Moose and Willie Mack and the Super X Cup Tournament.
The event is also taking place one week ahead of the Hard To Kill PPV on January 16. Here is the updated card:
* TNA Champion Moose vs. Willie Mack (I Quit Match)
* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Suicide vs. Ace Austin
* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake.
* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar.
* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Blake Christian vs. KC Navarro.
* Super X-Cup Semi-Finals and Finals