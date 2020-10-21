The #1 and #20 entrants have been confirmed for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

Hernandez pinned Rhino in the Fatal 5 Way on last night’s Impact episode and per the stipulations, Hernandez will enter the match at #20 while Rhino will start at #1.

As noted before, one stipulation for the Gauntlet match is that if Rhino or Heath wins, Heath will receive a contract from the company. If they fail to win the match, Rhino will have his contract revoked and Heath will not receive a contract.

Ten participants for the Gauntlet have been confirmed as of this writing. The rest will be revealed on Saturday. The following names have been confirmed for the bout: Rhino at #1, Heath, Tenille Dashwood, Havok, Tommy Dreamer, Ace Romero, Larry D, Taya Valkyrie, Brian Myers, and Hernandez at #20.

The 2020 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place this Saturday, October 24 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. Below is the current card:

Impact World Heavyweight Title Match

Rich Swann vs. Eric Young (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Kylie Rae vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (c)

Intergender Scramble for the Impact X Division Title

Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Trey Miguel vs. TJP vs. Willie Mack vs. Rohit Raju (c)

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Rhino at #1, Heath, Tenille Dashwood, Havok, Tommy Dreamer, Ace Romero, Larry D, Taya Valkyrie, Brian Myers, Hernandez at #20, 10 more participants TBA

If Heath or Rhyno win, Heath gets his contract. If they lose, they are both gone from Impact.

Ken Shamrock vs. Eddie Edwards

EC3 vs. Moose

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.