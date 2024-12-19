Several AEW Continental Classic matches have been added to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite On 34th Street.

During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for the Christmas night edition of AEW Dynamite:

AEW Continental Classic – Gold League:

Will Ospreay vs. Brody King

AEW Continental Classic – Blue League:

Kazuchika Okada vs. Shelton Benjamin

AEW Continental Classic – Blue League:

Kyle Fletcher vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW Continental Classic – Gold League:

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander

AEW Continental Classic – Gold League:

Darby Allin vs. Ricochet

Additionally, we have several AEW Continental Classic matches and a segment announced for this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision.

You can check out the updated lineup for Saturday night’s edition of AEW Collision below:

AEW Continental Classic – Gold League:

Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay

AEW Continental Classic – Blue League:

Shelton Benjamin vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW Continental Classic – Gold League:

Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli

AEW Continental Classic – Blue League:

Mark Briscoe vs. The Beast Mortos

Adam Cole & MJF come face-to-face

And finally, you can check out the updated standings for the AEW Continental Classic tournament below:

AEW Continental Classic Rules:

20 Minute Time Limit

3 Points For A Win

1 Point For A Draw

Everyone Is Banned From Ringside

AEW Continental Classic 2024 Standings:

Blue League:

Kyle Fletcher (3-1-0, 9 points)

Kazuchika Okada (c) (2-1-1, 7 points)

Shelton Benjamin (2-1-0, 6 points)

Mark Briscoe (2-2-0, 6 points)

Daniel Garcia (1-1-1, 4 points)

The Beast Mortos (0-4-0, 0 points)

Gold League:

Darby Allin (2-1-0, 6 points)

Will Ospreay (2-1-0, 6 points)

Claudio Castagnoli (2-1-0, 6 points)

Ricochet (2-1-0, 6 points)

Brody King (1-2-0, 3 points) Komander (replaced Juice Robinson) (0-3-0, 0 points)

