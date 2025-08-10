An update has surfaced on AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view buys.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com that the current estimate is between 180,000 to 185,000 buys for AEW All In: Texas.

For comparisons sake, the top-two drawing AEW All Out shows are AEW All Out 2021, which drew 205,000 buys, and AEW All In: 2023, which drew 200,000 buys.

The show took place on Saturday, July 12, 2025, live from Global Life Field in Arlington, TX., and featured Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in the main event.