Updated Line-Up for Impact Wrestling Emergence

The title match between Jordynne Grace and Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo on Night 2 of the Impact Wrestling Emergence special will be a 30-Minute Iron Woman Match. The stipulation was announced on last night’s show.

Coming out of last night’s Impact show, below are the updated announced line-ups for Emergence:

Emergence Night 1, August 18:

* Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards will issue an Open Challenge

* TNA World Champion Moose defends against Trey Miguel

* X Division Champion Chris Bey defends against TJP and Rohit Raju in a Triple Threat

* Impact Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns defend against The North

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Madman Fulton and Ace Austin

* Kylie Rae vs. Taya Valkyrie in a Wrestle House match

Emergence Night 2, August 25:

* Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace in a 30-Minute Iron Woman Match

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.