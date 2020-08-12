Updated Line-Up for Impact Wrestling Emergence

The title match between Jordynne Grace and Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo on Night 2 of the Impact Wrestling Emergence special will be a 30-Minute Iron Woman Match. The stipulation was announced on last night’s show.
Coming out of last night’s Impact show, below are the updated announced line-ups for Emergence:
Emergence Night 1, August 18:
* Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards will issue an Open Challenge
* TNA World Champion Moose defends against Trey Miguel
* X Division Champion Chris Bey defends against TJP and Rohit Raju in a Triple Threat
* Impact Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns defend against The North
* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Madman Fulton and Ace Austin
* Kylie Rae vs. Taya Valkyrie in a Wrestle House match
Emergence Night 2, August 25:
* Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace in a 30-Minute Iron Woman Match
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Full Sail University Issues Serious Response to Fan Tweet on WWE Security
- Pineapple Pete Finished With AEW?
- WWE Reportedly Told Emily Andzulis Not to Use Her MMA Skills During RAW Underground
- WWE Releases Dominik Mysterio’s New Theme, WWE Looks at Forgotten Hulk Hogan Moments
- Former WWE Superstar Returns to Impact Wrestling
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- Full Details on New WWE President & CFO Nick Khan’s Contract – Pay, Company Benefits, More
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman