– Actor and indie wrestler RJ City will be returning to The Bump on tomorrow’s show.

Guests previously announced for tomorrow’s episode include WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Dakota Kai, Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports, and Santino Marella.

WWE’s The Bump airs at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms.

– WWE released this recap video from today’s Superstar Spectacle event, which featured WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher vs. Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz in the main event.

You can click here for news, results, photos and more videos from the event.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.