All Elite Wrestling returns to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York once again today.

The company will be taping the Christmas Day edition of AEW Dynamite: Miracle on 34th Street, and the December 27 episode of AEW Rampage this afternoon at the third straight event in the NYC-based venue.

On tap for the AEW Dynamite: Miracle on 34th Street taping for the December 25 episode are the following matches:

* Continental Classic: Ricochet vs. Darby Allin

* Continental Classic: Will Ospreay vs. Brody King

* Continental Classic: Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Continental Classic: Komander vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Continental Classic: Kazuchika Okada vs. Shelton Benjamin

Limited tickets for today’s double AEW in NYC taping are still available at Ticketmaster.com.

Make sure to check back early this evening for complete spoiler results.