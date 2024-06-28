AEW has released an updated lineup for the June 29th edition of Collision on TNT. You can see who will be in action below.

-Serena Deeb Open Challenge

-Deonna Purrazzo v. Hikaru Shida Owen Hart Quarterfinal Qualifier

-Daniel Garcia vs. The Butcher in the Battle of Buffalo

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lady Frost

-Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay weigh in

-Tomohiro Ishii & Orange Cassidy vs. Shane Haste & Robbie Eagles

-Hechicero in action