AEW has released an updated lineup for the June 29th edition of Collision on TNT. You can see who will be in action below.
-Serena Deeb Open Challenge
-Deonna Purrazzo v. Hikaru Shida Owen Hart Quarterfinal Qualifier
-Daniel Garcia vs. The Butcher in the Battle of Buffalo
-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lady Frost
-Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay weigh in
-Tomohiro Ishii & Orange Cassidy vs. Shane Haste & Robbie Eagles
-Hechicero in action
SATURDAY NIGHT!
Don't miss a moment of the FINAL #AEWCollision before #ForbiddenDoor at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/z5y4viq8E9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2024