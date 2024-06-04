The lineup for the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view continues to take shape.

Ahead of TNA Against All Odds on June 14, 2024 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, new matches for the pay-per-view event have been confirmed.

Now being officially advertised for the 6/14 PPV in “The Windy City” is Moose vs. “BROKEN” Matt Hardy for the TNA World Championship, Mustafa Ali vs. Trent Seven for the TNA X-Division Championship, The System duo of Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. The Nemeth’s — Nic & Ryan Nemeth — for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships, as well as a TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge from Jordynne Grace.

In addition to the TNA Against All Odds 2024 pay-per-view on 6/14, TNA will be taping the follow-up episode of iMPACT On AXS TV the following night on June 15, which is the Father’s Day holiday, in the same venue.

TNA is holding a contest for their shows in Chicago next weekend, with two tickets to five lucky fans being given away. To enter, simply snap a picture with ANY TNA flyer or poster around town and tag @ThisIsTNA and a friend on X!

For more information on the back-to-back nights of TNA Wrestling action in Chi-Town on 6/14 and 6/15, visit TNAWrestling.com.

CICERO! Get ready for #TNAAgainstAllOdds and #TNAiMPACT on June 14 and 15! We're giving away 2 TNA tickets to 5 lucky fans! Just snap a pic with ANY TNA flyer or poster around town! Tag @ThisIsTNA and a friend on X! Read more: https://t.co/AGE2KIdhnQ pic.twitter.com/rNE5lE76Fs — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 3, 2024

