The following lineup has been announced for the Wednesday, June 30th episode of AEW Dynamite from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on TNT:

* AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr

* AEW Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo

* Sammy Guevara vs. MJF

* Britt Baker & Rebel vs. Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero