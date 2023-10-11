As we previously noted, Cody Rhodes was the special General Manager for tonight’s episode of NXT, and he the most of his opportunity as he made a host of exciting matches official for next week’s episode.
Here is the updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT:
- Bada-Bing-Bada-Boom Battle Royal – Winning Team Earns NXT Tag Team Title Bout At NXT Halloween Havoc: Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs, Charlie Dempsey & Drew Gulak, OTM, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, Damon Kemp & Myles Borne, Chase U, Gallus, Creed Brothers, Angel & Humberto y Malik Blade & Edris Enofé
- NXT Title Number One Contender’s Match: Dijak vs. Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes
- Lyra Valkyria vs. Tegan Nox
- NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament continues